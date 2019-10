A collision between a lorry and a car has added to traffic chaos in Worthing this afternoon (October 29).

The two vehicles are reported to have collided on the westbound A27 at the junction with Sompting Road.

Traffic

Traffic is queuing westbound and continues to tail back eastbound after part of the A27 was closed due to an oil spill in Lancing.

Delays of up to half an hour have been reported along the A27 through Worthing.