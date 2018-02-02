‘Working hard’ to repair West Sussex potholes

Recent wet weather and frequent variations between mild and cold/freezing temperatures have led to an increased number of potholes on West Sussex roads, according to the county council.

A statement from West Sussex County Council says they and contractor Balfour Beatty are working hard to repair the worst of these as soon as possible.

Bob Lanzer, Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: “Unfortunately, roads are not permanent structures and deteriorate over time from constant use and the weight of vehicles using them.

“As the road surface gets older and is subject to the weather, including rainwater and the expansion and contraction caused by temperature change, more and more deterioration will occur, resulting in new potholes.

“The recent wet weather and variations between mild and cold/freezing temperatures have resulted in more potholes being reported to the council. Please bear with our staff and contractors, who are working hard to get the worst of these repaired as soon as possible.”

Concerns about potholes can be reported online using the Love West Sussex app.

Go to: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement

Bob added: “The county council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road. Staff cannot be everywhere at once and residents can really help West Sussex Highways be as efficient as possible by using this online reporting method.”

The roads are inspected dependent on their hierarchy, with A and B classification ordinarily inspected on a monthly basis. C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

Repairing defects, such as potholes, is done on a priority basis, dependent on size and depth.

More details can be found on the website at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/maintaining-roads-verges-and-pavements/road-and-roadside/potholes/

While the county council is responsible for most roads in West Sussex, Highways England (formerly known as the Highways Agency) is responsible for, and maintains, the A27, A23 and M23.