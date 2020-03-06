Work underway at flooded Rustington road after heavy rainfall

Southern Water has been carrying out work in a Rustington road which suffered significant flooding yesterday.

A spokesman confirmed work was underway in Overstrand Avenue in Rustington.

The spokesman said: “Our sewers there are vulnerable when there has been heavy rainfall and one part of the work has been to raise the level of sewer covers in our manholes to make them less vulnerable.

“At the same time we have repaired some damaged pipe.

“We’re also making a clean-up in the area and a road sweeper is being dispatched.

“We have visited customers including those on our Priority Services Register for vulnerable customers in the area and have been liaising with the Chairman of the private estate.”

The spokesman apologised for ‘any inconvenience or distress’ caused.

Customers can find advice on what to do about internal or external flooding at www.southernwater.co.uk/help-advice/flooding

The company’s sewer flooding hotline is available 24 hours on 0330 303 0368.

