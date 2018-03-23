Work to increase on £2m Bognor to Littlehampton cycleway

Further steps are being taken to ensure the £2m A259, Bognor Regis to Littlehampton, cycleway is built on time.

That is the update today from the county council which said, in addition to the extended working hours, Monday will see the number of ‘teams working simultaneously in different areas’ increased and weekend work will start next month.

Bob Lanzer, county council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Every effort is being made to try to minimise the total time the scheme takes and the total disruption caused.

“These new working arrangements will help us complete the project as soon as possible. We would like to thank the public for their patience during the construction and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

In a statement it said: “For the safety of the workforce and public, when required there will be three sets of temporary traffic lights on these different sections of the road from 8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.”

From April 7, weekend working is also being introduced, it added, with two sets of temporary traffic lights, from 8am to 4.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The project was met with unexpected challenges early on, and these were cited as a cause for delays but it said, despite this, ‘the scheme remains on course to meet the original target of a Springtime finish’.