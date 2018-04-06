‘Wonderful’ resident celebrates 101st birthday

Family and friends gathered at Green Willow Care Home in East Preston to celebrate Peggy Cammack’s 101st birthday.

Peggy has been a resident at the Vigarage Lane home since 2011 and staff describe her as ‘wonderful’.

Peggy in her younger days

Manager Diane Denyer presented flowers and said: “Peggy is one of the most kind, caring and lovable people in the world.”

Peggy’s children Yvonne Morgan and Trevor Cammack joined in the celebrations and treated all the residents and staff to a fish and chip lunch, delivered fresh from Micks Chips in Rustington, as it is one of their mother’s favourite meals.

Rachel Graves, activities co-ordinatior, added: “Kim, our excellent cook, excelled herself again by creating a beautiful cake for Peggy to enjoy with everyone.”