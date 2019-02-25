Woman remains in critical condition after dramatic rescue from Bognor waters

The woman who was found unresponsive in the sea by the pier this weekend remains in a critical condition, police have said.

The 22-year-old was pulled from the water by lifeboat and coastguard teams at 2.25am and taken to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester, where she is in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital. A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation. Police want to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the water go into the water. Contact us online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting Operation Palladium."

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station detailed the rescue mission and said, once they had been alerted to reports of a person in the sea at 2.03am, the crew assembled and the boat was launched within seven minutes.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon (Monday 25) they said: "We have since heard that after she was admitted to hospital, our casualty’s condition improved, but she remains in a critical condition."

"Sea conditions were favourable which allowed a full-speed passage with the lifeboat arriving on scene at 2:24am, the unconscious woman was recovered straight away and resuscitation commenced.



"A request had already been made to Solent Coastguard from the boathouse that an ambulance should be arranged to attend at Bognor in preference to returning the casualty to Littlehampton. The lifeboat beached, and with the assistance of coastguard teams, the casualty was taken ashore and transferred to the care of the ambulance service."

It is understood the woman was at Sheiks prior to the incident and police are appealing for information.



