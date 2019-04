A woman was pulled out of the sea in Worthing following a large-scale rescue operation.

Yesterday evening, emergency services were called to Worthing Pier, following reports of a missing person in the area.

A missing person off the coast of Worthing sparked a large-scale emergency response last night

The coastguard, RNLI crews and Sussex Police all attended the scene.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "A woman was pulled out of the water by coastguard near Worthing Pier at 11.50pm on Wednesday (April 3).

"She was detained under 136 of the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital."

