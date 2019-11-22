Woman dies in Wimpy in Worthing town centre

A woman has died in the Wimpy restaurant in Worthing town centre.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "At 4.06pm on Friday (22 November) police were called to a fast food restaurant in Chapel Road, Worthing, after concern for the health of a woman in her 70s.

Wimpy in Chapel Road, Worthing, has been closed off due to an incident inside

"Despite the efforts of ambulance crew and police, the woman sadly died 40 minutes later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries."

An ambulance spokesman said they were called at 2.58pm to a suspected cardiac arrest.

A cordon was put in place outside the burger restaurant, with a sheet covering the windows and police officers stationed outside. Several emergency service vehicles were parked in the street.

Several ambulance vehicles were called to the scene in Chapel Road, Worthing

Also cordoned off were The Mellor Practice and Jordan & Cook chartered surveyors and the Worthing FX bureau de change next door on either side.