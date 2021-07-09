Woman arrested after cyclist injured in Worthing collision

The collision, which involved a car and bike in Broadwater Road, happened at 11.20am on Wednesday (July 7).

Police attended and the driver – a 27-year-old woman from Lancing – was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, common assault and possession of cannabis.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “She has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Police cars and an ambulance at the scene of the collision in Worthing

“The cyclist – a 41-year-old woman from Worthing – was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 452 of 07/07.”

A cyclist was injured in the collision in Worthing