Winning films of Screen on the Green vote are announced

The winners of the Screen on the Green vote are in.

Moviegoers are invited to East Green on Littlehampton seafront on Friday, August 17 for a musical-themed night of entertainment, and on Saturday, August 18 for an adventure film.

A vote was held by the Gazette and Littlehampton Town Council, which hosts the event, to determine the films being shown.

Thousands of people voted in our online poll and made their views heard to the council - and now, the winner has been announced.

On Friday night, The Greatest Showman will be shown, having received more than 1,000 votes. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be screened on Saturday night after getting in excess of 700 votes.

Like previous years, the film will be projected on a giant 40ft inflatable screen, and a super audio system will be used to make sure filmgoers have a top experience. Popular films over the last five years include The Goonies and Dirty Dancing.