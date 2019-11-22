Wimpy in Worthing town centre cordoned off due to incident

Wimpy in Worthing town centre has been closed off due to an incident inside.

As of 4.45pm today (November 22), there is currently a cordon in place outside the burger restaurant in Chapel Road, with a sheet covering the windows and police officers stationed outside.

Wimpy in Chapel Road, Worthing, has been closed off due to an incident inside

According to a police spokesman, officers were called at 4.04pm to reports of a medical incident inside and were assisting the ambulance service.

Two paramedics cars and an ambulance were stationed outside the burger joint.

Also cordoned off were The Mellor Practice and Jordan & Cook chartered surveyors and the Worthing FX bureau de change next door on either side.

A spokesman for the ambulance service has been approached for more information.

Several ambulance vehicles were called to the scene in Chapel Road, Worthing

