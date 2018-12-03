Wick gears up for festive season as Wickmas approaches

Tradition – and a step back in time to the medieval period – will be the flavour of the day on Saturday (December 8) as part of the annual Wickmas celebrations.

The Wick Information Centre and Wick Village Traders’ Association holds Wickmas every year to thank the community for supporting local businesses and organisations.

David Nickless, Keith Croft, Julie Roby and Jenny Tillman.

Supported by the Rotary Club of Littlehampton, the village will host the Medieval Frost Fair from 11am to 2pm, featuring a visit from a traditional green-dressed Father Christmas.

There will be a medieval juggler entertaining the crowds, face painting, carol singing under the village Christmas tree and donkey rides and petting. Rides will cost £1.

Free children’s activities, raffles and tombolas will also be on offer.

The medieval knight and princess, Sir Joe the Dragonslayer and Lady Isobelle the Gracious, will be judging the medieval fancy dress competition – and to top it all off, there will be a hog roast and festive foods.

Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, right, at The Flower Shop

The event will be held at the Wick Hall, in Wick Street.

Festive celebrations in Wick have already kicked off, prior to Wickmas.

Staff at The Flower Shop held their annual Christmas event on Thursday, raising £500 for St Barnabas House hospice.

Following on from last years successful event when they raised over £600 for the hospice, this year they pulled out all the stops to make their event full of even more festive cheer. The team created a fairy for their window display and handmade prizes for a raffle which they held on the day.

The beautiful handmade Christmas fairy on display in the window.

Mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper showed his support and attended the event along with many people from the local community. Send us pictures of your community Christmas events to news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk

A visitor to the event tries her luck on one of the Christmas games.