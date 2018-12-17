Wick fire: Dozens of properties left without power as work continues

Dozens of buildings have lost power in Wick following a fire in a property this afternoon (December 17).

In a tweet this evening, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said electricity had been disconnected to about 40 properties in Colebrook Road.

Firefighters battle the flames this evening

Firefighters continue to work at the scene, said the tweet, and the disconnection was to allow the emergency services to work safely.

The fire service said it was working with its utility company partners to restore power 'as soon as possible' and apologised for the inconvenience.

