Why can’t A259 cycle path be done at night?

A resident annoyed by traffic delays caused by the construction of a new cycle path questioned why the works could not be done at night.

David Seaman from Church Street, Clymping, said roadworks at the A259 roundabout near Clymping Village Hall was causing traffic chaos.

But West Sussex County Council said it was not feasible for safety reasons.

On Sunday, April 29, the 62-year-old said he was forced to abandon a trip to see his daughter in Emsworth due to the delays, and made an official complaint to the council after this.

The retired firefighter said: “I’m not waiting half an hour in traffic. They aren’t considering the road users in all of this when they plan these works – otherwise they would do it at night.”

The cycle path from Littlehampton to Bognor should be done by early June. Read more on page three.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said the path would be ‘a safe and direct route for pedestrians and cyclists’ and encourage sustainable transport.

They were ‘trying everything possible to minimise traffic disruption’, but working at night was not suitable due to areas without on-street lighting. They said: “It is difficult to work at night using temporary works illumination which compromises safety and financial viability.

“The type of work and specific locations in this latest phase has resulted in extra delays for traffic, for which we apologise: current work includes replacing gullies, installing traffic signs and building a new traffic island at the junction with Church Lane, i.e. the Clymping roundabout.

“However, we have reviewed and adjusted the traffic management arrangement for the work adjacent to the roundabout, which had been causing the recent, added disruption, and this has reduced the delays.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience.”