When virtual reality becomes a reality

A Littlehampton school has been able to buy six virtual reality headsets thanks to the generosity of pub patrons.

River Beach Primary School in York Road, was the joint recipient of a raffle held at the New Inn in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, Pupils were presented with a cheque for £500 from landlady Becky Crossley on Thursday, when they also showed her how the headsets worked.

The other half of the money was given to mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper’s charity appeal for the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association

The headsets allow pupils to take virtual tours around foreign lands and explore the culture and architecture, to help make learning even more interactive and fun.

Becky said: “It’s so nice to see how the money has been spent, I wish they had these when I was at school. I can’t believe they have bought so much from us raffling off a barrow of booze.”