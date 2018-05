The Southwick Tunnel is partially blocked after a lorry lost its wheels.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted at 10.30am this morning to say that the Southwick Tunnel is partially blocked due to a lorry whose wheels fell off.

Police have closed the left-hand lane going eastbound, and are waiting at the scene for a recovery vehicle to tow the lorry away.

It is causing delays on the roads, with reports of very slow traffic heading east.