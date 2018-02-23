What you need to know about planning a royal wedding street party

Get ready to break out the bunting and wave those flags – the royal wedding is less than three months away.

As anticipation grows for what will be the highlight of the spring for many, street-party applications are starting to be made to district and borough councils across West Sussex.

None of the six councils are charging application fees for temporary road closures as part of celebrations to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

But West Sussex County Council says applications still have to be submitted – and it is particularly important so that the emergency services can be made aware of any road closures across the area.

Details on how to apply can be found on the district and borough councils’ websites.

For information about holding a street party in Adur and Worthing, click here, people planning an event in the Arun district should click here, and people in the Horsham district should visit Horsham District Council’s website.

Readers in Crawley can find out more at Crawley Borough Council’s site, and details for Mid Sussex can be found by clicking here.

The last royal wedding was that of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, in April, 2011. Ahead of the occasion, a number of Worthing shop windows were decorated as local businesses joined in the fun, and the following year, residents celebrated the Queen’s diamond jubilee. And last September, Worthing Herald columnist Ian Hart wrote about how the royal wedding meant good news for the whole country.

