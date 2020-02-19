What do Arun residents really think of the district? Survey results revealed

The majority of residents are satisfied with Arun as a place to live, according to the results of a survey.

More than 570 people responded to a survey produced by Arun District Council to gather views on the local area and measure people’s perception of and satisfaction with the council.

The 2019 survey was posted to a selection of 1,800 residential addresses across the district last summer.

Of those, 32 per cent returned their questionnaire.

The results showed that 80 per cent of people were satisifed overall with Arun as a place to live, while 77 per cent were satisfied with the beaches and 74 per cent were satisfied with the parks and open spaces.

When it came to the district council, 66 per cent were satisfied with how the council ran things, while the number of people who thought it acted on residents’ concerns rose by seven per cent compared with the previous year.

People were the least satisfied with public toilets in the district.

Responding to the findings, councillor James Walsh, leader of the council, said: “The council takes the results of this survey very seriously and will be working hard to address issues highlighted.

“As an example, the 2018 survey flagged that public toilets were a concern to many residents and over the last few months we have, and continue to, conduct a programme of refurbishments and improvements to toilets across the district.

“This survey has given us plenty of food for thought and provided the basis for some very focussed conversations.”

The results were also analysed in a geographic split of three areas, western, eastern and northern, which incorporate the towns, and surrounding areas of Bognor Regis (western), Littlehampton (eastern) and Arundel (Downland). The council said it was clear that there were significant differences in the data across these areas, showing that perception of services varies across the district.

The results can be viewed in full at www.arun.gov.uk/consultation-surveys

SEE MORE: Suspected burglar in Bognor Regis detained by member of the public

Chichester thanked for ‘fantastic’ support following string of burglaries

Crimsham Farm project in Bognor Regis launches crowdfunding appeal