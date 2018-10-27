Whale washes up on Sussex beach

Emergency crews were called to a stranded whale washed up on a Sussex beach.

Newhaven Coastguard Search and Rescue Team said crews were called to investigate the Sowerby's beaked whale on Saltdean beach, just before 8pm last night.

Newhaven Coastguard Search andRescue Team at Saltdean beach last night

A spokesman said: "The team were tasked to investigate a stranded whale on the beach at Saltdean.

"When the team arrived the 4.2 metre long Sowerby's beaked whale was deceased.

"The whale was pulled approximately 120 metres to the promenade using salvage equipment supplied by Cutts Marine.

"The carcass now is waiting to be collected. If you visit the whale please do not touch it. Its unclear at this time how it died or what bacteria etc may be on it.

The stranded whale on Saltdean beach

"Deceased whales decompose internally very quickly and the oil based foul smelling gasses will stick to you and your clothing.

"It will be removed as soon as possible and will be taken to the Natural History Museum for a post-mortem."

The team paid a huge thanks to the The White Cliffs Cafe who kept them supplied with hot drinks and nibbles.

"It was very much appreciated," they said.

Crews investigating the whale at Saltdean beach

They added: "In a coastal emergency please call 999 and ask for the coastguard."

Sowerby’s beaked whales are reportedly reclusive creatures that stay away from ships and are rarely sighted.