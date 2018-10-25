West Sussex Christmas lights switch ons: Where are they? When do they start? How much does it cost?

As the nights draw in and Christmas approaches lights, trees and decorations will start springing up across West Sussex, bringing warmth and sparkle to the county.

Several towns are holding late night shopping and Christmas light switch on events, here is our handy list so you can grab a warm drink, pull on your best Christmas jumper and join the fun.

The Orchards Shopping Centre Haywards Heath Christmas lights 2017. Pic Steve Robards SR1728367 SUS-171120-174103001

Arundel

Saturday, December 8, 12pm to 7pm

Real Christmas trees decorated with simple white lights adorn all the shops, restaurants and pubs, plus many private houses, creating an elegant and sophisticated scene.

In the town square a traditional tall Christmas tree donated by the Duke of Norfolk’s estate will shine brightly against the early evening sky.

http://www.arundel.org.uk/arundel-by-candlelight

Bognor Regis

Saturday, November 24

Bognor Regis Town Council hosts a free afternoon of live music and entertainment, followed by the stunning Christmas lights switch-on.

For further details visit https://www.bognorregis.gov.uk/_virDir/CoreContents/Events/Display.aspx?Id=6452

Chichester

There will be no official switch on event for Chichester, but a soft launch instead.

For further details visit https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/soft-launch-for-christmas-lights-to-replace-switch-on-1-8633187

Crawley

Saturday, November 24

The lights on the 40ft Christmas tree in Queens Square will be turned on as part of CHIME on Saturday 24 November. The other Christmas lights will be on earlier in November but there isn’t a switch on event.

For more see http://www.crawley.gov.uk/pw/News_and_Events/Events_Directory/EVENT1536308699310

Emsworth

Friday, December 1

The fun will start at 5.15pm in St Peters Square and will see community carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing. Children will also have the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club.

As well as all of this the famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree will be back on display.

For further details visit https://www.visit-hampshire.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-in-emsworth-p794391

Hassocks

Friday, November 30.

Light up Hassocks is returning to the town for all to enjoy.

The event is set to be the best so far with Santa in his sleigh leading the band and the children with their lanterns. He will then proceed to his grotto with his elves ready to meet children.There will also be the switch-on, live choirs, funfair, stalls and much much more.

For further details visit https://www.facebook.com/LightUpHassocks

Haywards Heath

Saturday, Novemeber 24

Father Christmas with his elves and live reindeer will be welcomed to the town by a marching band, 100-strong choir from St Wilfrid’s, St Joseph’s and Lindfield Primary, and by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Donald and Daisy Duck.

The grand procession will start at 4.30pm on November 24, arriving at The Orchards ready for the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

The fun will continue with fireworks at Victoria Park.

For more visit https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/could-your-child-help-us-to-turn-on-christmas-lights-in-haywards-heath-1-8672035

Littlehampton

Friday, November 30

Kicking off the festive season is the annual Christmas lights switch on and late night shopping event when the High Street will be packed with festive cheer and lots of retailers will be staying open late so you can snap up your Christmas gifts.

For more see http://www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-lights-switch-on-late-night-shopping/

Midhurst

Friday, December 7

This year’s Midhurst street party will take place on Friday, December 7 between the times of 6pm-8pm. The evening will start with festive singing by children from local schools followed by switching on the Christmas tree lights at 6.30pm.

For more visit Midhurst Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/midhurstwestsussex/

Petworth

Saturday, December 1

Petworth Town Council Christmas Lights Event Committee have joined forces with both St Mary’s Church, Petworth and the National Trust at Petworth House to present a spectacular Lantern Procession and Live Nativity to celebrate the switching on of Petworth Christmas Lights. The event will take place between 11am-8pm.

For further details visit http://discoverpetworth.uk/events-directory/2018/12/1/petworth-christmas-lights-and-live-window-competition

Shoreham

Friday, December 7, 3.30pm to 8.30pm

The light up Shoreham family festival includes Christmas markets, reindeer, festive gifts, food, fairground and entertainment.

For more see https://discoverworthing.uk/whats-on/light-up-shoreham-christmas-market-2/

Steyning

Wednesday, December 5, 6pm to 9pm

The High Street is closed to traffic and stalls, entertainment, street food and a fun fair take over the High Street. Most High Street businesses stay open for late night shopping.

https://steyningchamber.co.uk/christmas-in-steyning/

Storrington

Thursday, December 6.

Storrington will be holding its annual night of Christmas fun and entertainment.

Kicking off at 6pm in Place Villerest with an exciting switching on of the lights.

For further details visit https://www.storrington.org.uk/event/christmas-festive-open-evening/?instance_id=1233

Worthing

Saturday and Sunday December 9

The Winter Festival is two magical days of Christmas street markets, live music, German umpa band, children’s funfair, crafting, drinks, food, Santa’s Grotto and Festive Market.

The event is open 9am to 6pm Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm Sunday.

https://discoverworthing.uk/whats-on/worthing-winter-festival/