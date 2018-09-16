West Sussex cardiac services supported by annual charity fun walk

Heart patients braved the grey skies with their friends and family for a sponsored walk, with the hopes of raising thousands for a cardiac charity.

More than 40 people walked from Sea Lane Café in Goring to Worthing Pier and back last Saturday in support of Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex.

DM1891818a.jpg Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex annual sponsored walk between Goring and Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-180809-200850008

Steve Hodder, charity trustee, said: “We are very grateful to all those who took part. Our annual sponsored fun walk is a major source of funding for our charity and this year we are hoping to raise more than £3,000, all of which will go to helping the recovery of heart patients in West Sussex.”

The charity supports the rehab department at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and helps fund activities across West Sussex for people recovering from cardiac conditions.

For more information visit www.cardiacrehabsupport.org.uk/walk.html

