West Sussex bus cuts: All the routes that could be affected

A major shake up of the bus timetables in West Sussex is being proposed with plans for hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cuts in the pipeline.

West Sussex County Council has announced it is cutting £300,000 from its bus route subsidy after facing ‘unprecedented financial challenges’.

It explained it was making the cuts due to a decrease in funding from central government and a bigger demand for services but would still be subsidising £2.27m worth of routes.

The council has released a list of proposed changes to routes across the county including plans to axe many ‘poorly used’ services.

Here are the routes that could be changing and the alternatives being offered by the council:

Chichester and Bognor

- 66A/66C Compass Travel Yapton – Bognor Regis: The 17.40 route on the 66A will be withdrawn on weekdays and Saturdays with the 16.35 bus running later at 16.55. The Saturday bus will run at 07.30. The 66 services is being offered as an alternative route

- 85/85A Compass Travel Arundel, Walberton, Fontwell, Eastergate, Barnham, Aldingbourne, Oving, Chichester: Saturday services set to be withdrawn due to ‘low numbers’. Weekday services will resume. The council says residents in Arundel, Barnham and Chichester can use rail alternatives while those in Walberton and Eastergate/Westergate can use 66 service to Bognor.

- 93/96 Compass Travel Milland, Northchapel, Lodsworth, Lickfold, Lurgashall, Graffham, Heyshott, Midhurst (Fridays only): The ‘extremely poorly used’ services into Midhurst will be withdrawn. The council says village car share and Community Transport alternatives are being explored

- 150 Compass Travel Selsey, East Wittering, West Itchenor (on Tuesdays only): The ‘extremely poorly used’ service will be withdrawn. The 51, 52, Selsey Community Bus and the Manhood Mobility Services car scheme are being offered as alternative services

- 46/47 Stagecoach Chichester, East Broyle, Parklands, City Centre: Frequency of service will be reduced with the withdrawal of the West Street to the bus station link. Alternative routes include the 60 on Broyle Road

- 50 Stagecoach Chichester, Summersdale, Graylingwell, City Centre: The frequency of the service will also be reduced with the withdrawal of West Street to the bus station link. The early morning, evening and Sunday services between Chichester and Graylingwell will also be withdrawn. The 60 service on Broyle Road is being offered as an alternative route

- 54 Stagecoach Petersfield, Rogate, South Harting, Compton, West Marden, Walderton, Westbourne, Funtington, East Ashling, Chichester: The 07.34 from South Harting to Chichester and return at 17.50 will be withdrawn due to ‘poor passenger numbers’. A new

06.00 journey from Chichester to Petersfield will be introduced. Alternative services for Rogate residents are 92/60 into Chichester

- 56 Stagecoach Arundel Park, Chichester centre, North Fishbourne, Old Bosham: Changes will be made to the timetable to accommodate a new journey from Bosham to Bourne Community College

Crawley

- 84 Metrobus Crawley, Turners Hill, West Hoathly, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead: The 18.10 service will be withdrawn ‘due to poor numbers’. The council says residents should use earlier services

Horsham District

- 64 Compass Travel Loxwood, Ifold, Plaistow, Kirdford, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, Five Oaks, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham: The service will be rerouted at Billingshurst to run via Coolham, Brooks Green, Barns Green and from there continue into Horsham. Five Oaks and Broadbridge Heath will no longer be served. The 100 and 63 will continue to serve Broadbridge Heath

- 69 Compass Travel Loxwood, Ifold, Plaistow, Kirdford, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, Adversane, Pulborough, Hardham, Coldwaltham, Watersfield, Arundel, Poling, Clapham, Worthing: The two day a week shopping bus will be moved from Tuesdays and Thursdays to Tuesdays and Fridays. It will also run half-an-hour earlier

- 74 Compass Travel Amberley, Storrington, West Chiltington Common, West Chiltington, Coolham, Brooks Green, Barns Green, Itchingfold, Christs Hospital, Horsham: The Saturday service will be withdrawn. The weekday off-peak services will be reduced to operate on Tuesdays (via Barns Green) and Thursdays (via Maplehurst) only. Buses from Amberley and Rackham are being withdrawn. Residents of Storrington can use the alternative 100 service to Horsham on Saturdays while Coolham and Barns Green can use 64 on Mondays and Thursdays. Community Transport provides direct services or links to rail alternatives at Pulborough and Billingshurst. Brooks Green and Barns Green residents can use Billilinks shared taxi service and Amberley Community Bus provides services to alternative locations

- 89 Compass Travel Horsham, Lower Beeding, Warninglid, Bolney, Ansty, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath: Saturday service to be withdrawn. Off-peak service to be reduced and will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only with the return bus from Horsham leaving earlier at 13.00. Buses will run on Mondays to Fridays between Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Franklands Reed Pond Walk in conjunction with route 62.

- 100 Compass Travel Horsham, Slinfold, Five Oaks, Billingshurst, Adversane, Pulborough, Coolham, Storrington, Washington, Steyning, Upper Beeding, Small Dole, Henfield, Woodmancote, Albourne, Sayers Common, Hickstead, Burgess Hill: Changes will be made to the off peak routing in west Burgess Hill

- 65 Metrobus Horsham, Oakhill estate: The 17.08 and 17.38 services will be withdrawn. The council says residents can walk or cycle from the station to estate or use earlier services including the 17 from Brighton Road

- Billilinks Jake Taxis Taxi share scheme for villages and Hamlets near Billingshurst: Passenger subsidy to increase from £2 to £4 per trip.

Mid Sussex

- 36 A/C Compass Travel Burgess Hill Town (West): The service will be withdrawn and replaced with 100 service running from A2300 via Jane Murray Way south. The 100 service will continue to operate in Victoria Industrial Estate at peak times and change route to serve York Road, Charles Avenue, Chanctonbury Road off-peak.

- 270 Metrobus East Grinstead, Forest Row, Chelwood Gate, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath: The 18.35 East Grinstead service will run as far as Forest Row

Worthing and Adur

- 8 Compass Travel South Ferring - Worthing: The 07.25 from South Ferring to Worthing and the 07.55 Worthing to Angmering School and return 15.38 journey are being withdrawn. Alternative route via 700 Coastliner.

- 16 Compass Travel West Tarring, Worthing, Lyons Farm, Lancing: Services between Lyons Farm and Lancing will be withdrawn. Alternative route via Pulse, 7, 9, 700 Coastliner

- 19 Compass Travel Shoreham, Holmbush, Sir Robert Woodard Academy (Lancing): The duplicated 19 Shoreham to Shoreham Academy and return service will be withdrawn. The 08.31 from Shoreham Beach will also be axed. The 19A will continue unchanged from Holmbush to Sir Robert Woodard Academy. Most 19 services will still operate