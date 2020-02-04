‘Well loved’ Bognor man dies at Ford Rifle Ranges

A man who ‘had been unwell for some time suffering from depression’ died after shooting himself, an inquest heard .

Terry Rumming, 58, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, was found dead at Ford Rifle Ranges in Yapton on October 11, last year.

Staff at the range, which Terry had run for around 20 years, discovered letters addressed to them, his family members and the firearms licensing officer from Sussex Police on the morning of his death, according to a statement read by coroner’s officer Tony Beldam.

Terry lived with and cared for his elderly disabled mother, the inquest held at Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The statement read out at the hearing said: “The letters indicated Terry had been unwell for some time suffering from depression.

“He also had indicated in these letters that the range may have been in some financial difficulties and Terry felt he was responsible and had let his colleagues down.”

It was also heard Terry had said the pressure of running the range and caring for his mother had taken its toll and he could not carry on.

He had children – Antony, Paula and Leanne, as well as a son, Martin, from another relationship, according to the statement. But the inquest heard they had limited contact with him during his later years.

In the statement, Antony said Terry, who was previously in the military, was ‘very outgoing and popular with his friends and members of the gun club’.

The statement also confirmed police found there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in Terry’s death.

Assistant coroner for West Sussex Lisa Milner added: “Terry was really well-loved.

“I’m satisfied that Terry Rumming sadly died on October 11, 2019, on Ford Rifle Ranges where he had taken his own life. I would just like to express my condolences [to Terry’s family].”

She recorded a verdict of suicide.

Anyone needing support can contact the Samaritans by calling 116 123 for free, or visit the website at www.samaritans.org