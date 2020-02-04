‘Well loved’ Bognor man dies at Ford Rifle Range

A 58-year-old Bognor man who ran Ford Rifle Range died after shooting himself, an inquest heard.

Terry Rumming, who lived in the Ash Grove area, was found dead at the range in Yapton on October 11 last year.

Staff at the range, which Terry had run for around 20 years, discovered letters on the morning of his death addressed to them, family members and to the firearms licensing officer from Sussex Police.

Terry lived with and cared for his elderly disabled mother, the inquest heard today, February 4.

A statement read at the hearing said: “The letters indicated Terry had been unwell for sometime - suffering from depression.

“He also had indicated in these letters that the range may have been in some financial difficulties and Terry felt he was responsible and had let his colleagues down.”

Terry had said the pressure of running the range and caring for his mother had taken its toll and he couldn’t carry on, the inquest heard.

He had children - Antony, Paula and Leanne, as well as a son, Martin, from another relationship.

But the inquest heard that Terry’s children had limited contact with him during his later years.

Antony said Terry, who was previously in the military, was ‘very outgoing and popular with his friends and members of the gun club’.

There were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in Terry’s death, police said.

The coroner added: “Terry was really well loved. I’m satisfied that Terry Rumming sadly died on October 11 2019 on Ford Rifle Range where he had taken his own life.

“I would just like to express my condolences [to Terry’s family].”

A verdict of suicide was recorded at the hearing.

You can contact the Samaritans by clicking here or calling 116 123 for free.