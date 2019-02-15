Well-known Worthing figure gets engaged: 'I'll have to get the O2 arena for our reception'

A well-known figure in Worthing has got engaged.

Steve Blaikie, 56, who is an admin of the Worthing Past and Present Facebook group, first met Margaret Greene 30 years ago and became friends.

They drifted apart - but when Steve had his second leg amputation in 2017, Margaret, a carer from East Preston, got back in touch and love blossomed. Click here to read Steve's journey back to health after losing his legs.

He was inspired to propose after a recent night out at The George pub in Goring Road, Worthing.

He said: "Our friends were saying it was about time I made an honest woman of her, but I did not think I would ever get married again.

"I thought about it the next day, and I realised I would never meet anyone as good as her, especially in my condition. I'm a lot to put up with."

After getting the blessing of his six children and her two daughters, Steve popped the question at his flat in Goring and Margaret said yes.

He said: "I said to her, I've asked my kids and yours if they would mind?

"She said, mind what? I said, well if you will marry me. She cried."

He added: "She is so loving. She does everything for me."

The former railway worker shared the news on Facebook, and got thousands of likes and shares.

He said: "I would like to thank my friends for all the support they have given me and Margaret. It's brilliant."

They will be getting married at Worthing Ceremony Room at Centenary House in Durrington Lane, Durrington, on September 7, followed by a reception at The Smugglers Return in Ham Road, Worthing.

He expected a few hundred people to be there - but joked: "I might have to get The O2 Arena for our reception."

The secret to their success? Humour, he said: "She said she has never laughed so much as when she is with me."