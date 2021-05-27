Your Sussex weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend

Here is what the forecasters at Netweather say is in store for Sussex:

Finally, we're into a spell of fine, drier and much warmer weather, which is going to last through the Bank Holiday weekend and into the first half of next week. A huge change from the rest of wet and cool May - Shoreham airfield has recorded about average rainfall this month (up to 26th), but there have been lots of heavy showers about, so totals will vary across Sussex.

The Jetstream is finally shifting northwards and high pressure will build for the end of the week. This stops incoming Atlantic systems and keeps drier, often sunny weather over SE England. The only snag will be the easterly breeze which will just take the temperatures down a bit along the Channel coast. For instance, Brighton could see more cloud on Saturday but will still be warm if the sunshine appears in the afternoon. Then Sunday and Monday sunny and dry. East breeze and temperatures 18c then 21C /70F.

It looks like we're in for a sunny bank holiday weekend

Further East in Eastbourne – the breeze will keep going this weekend. Saturday morning looks cool with lingering cloud but dry and as it breaks up, any sunshine will feel warm. Sunday and Monday fine and dry with sunshine, up to around 18C.

Inland, for places such as Crawley and Horsham, temperatures by Monday could reach 23C with strong sunshine.

This fine, warm weather looks set to last for the start of next week but then it goes downhill later. So for those on half term, watch out for more unsettled weather with rain, even the risk of thunderstorms for southern Britain in the second half of next week.

