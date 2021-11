Worthing bin lorry dumps rubbish across road to prevent spread of fire - in pictures

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, November 11 to 17, 2021

News you can trust since 1893

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, November 11 to 17, 2021

Littlehampton Rotary Club: Former Littlehampton doctor honoured as he steps down from Rotary after 60 years’ service

Worthing man accused of violently assaulting women in Brighton

Watch as fishermen are joined by dolphins off Shoreham coast

Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

Body of cat found on driveway in Lancing

Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

Worthing bin lorry dumps rubbish across road to prevent spread of fire - in pictures

Temperature highs will be seven and drop to five tonight.

A cloudy day ahead for Sussex with light winds throughout the day.