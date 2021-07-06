Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, July 6

Weather news

The wind and rain continues this morning in Eastbourne and Hastings, but things should clear up this afternoon with sunny spells.

Brighton has strong winds until late afternoon, and will see rain until around lunchtime. There should be some brighter spells this afternoon.

Horsham will see a chance of rain until this afternoon, when it should clear up with some sunshine.

Worthing’s in for strong winds until this afternoon, with on and off showers in the morning and some sunny spells later on.

Chichester will have light rain showers until around 10am, then it is expected to be windy with a chance of sunshine here and there.