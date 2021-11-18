Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, November 18

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, November 18.

West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.

The county is predicted to see highs of 13° and lows of 8° while having a 10 per cent chance of rain from 5pm through to midday tomorrow (Friday, November 19).

Weather news

East Sussex is also forecasted to have a cloudy day, although a clear spell is expected at around 2pm.

The Met Office said the county will see highs of 13° and lows of 8°.