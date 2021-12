News you can trust since 1893

One homeless death in Arun in eight years

Empty Arun properties including one piled with food waste and bath full of faeces are turned back into habitable homes

Worthing’s first Alpine bar and grill: Opening weekend was ‘a great success’

Arundel Castle burglary: Hunt for man following £1million heist

Littlehampton golf course repeatedly vandalised by groups of youths

Temperature highs will be eight and drop to six tonight.

Sunny spells across Sussex today with a gentle breeze. Rain tonight from 6pm.