Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, September 12

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, September 12.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 9:08 am
Sussex weather

Eastbourne and Hastings will have a day of sunny intervals and light winds.

Brighton is expected to be sunny all day.

Horsham will be sunny this morning with cloud taking over this afternoon.

Worthing is in for a sunny day.

Chichester should see sunny spells all day with some light winds.

Temperature highs will reach 19 and drop to 13 tonight.