Sussex Weather: your forecast for Sunday, October 31

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, October 31.

West Sussex is set to experience rain for most of the day, according to the Met Office.

It is expected to rain until midday with a chance of showers between 2pm and the early hours of tomorrow morning (Monday, November 1).

The Met Office said the region will see highs of 14° and lows of 12°.

In East Sussex rain is predicted until 1pm.

There is also a chance the county will see rain from 6pm through to the early hours of tomorrow.