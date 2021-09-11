Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, September 11
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, September 11.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:10 am
Eastbourne and Hastings start off cloudy but the sun will come out this afternoon.
Brighton will start with cloud but brighten up from 11am onwards.
Horsham is cloudy all day, with a chance of sun from 5pm-7pm.
Worthing will see sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.
Chichester has on/off sunny spells all day.
Temperature highs will reach 20 and drop to 13 tonight.