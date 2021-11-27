Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, November 27

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, November 27.

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day with a 10 per cent chance of rain from 2pm–10pm.

The Met Office said the county will see highs of 6° and lows of 3°.

Weather news

East Sussex is also predicted to have a cloudy day with a 10 per cent chance of rain between 2pm–12am, according to the Met Office.