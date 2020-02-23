Sussex weather: More heavy rain on the way

The outlook for the weather for Sussex over the next week is more rain and wind, according to the Met Office.

Today (Sunday, February 23), will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, strong winds and gales near the coast.

The Met Office said it will become drier and less windy through the early part of the afternoon with sunny spells across the north of the region.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

Tonight, most places will start dry but cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread in from the southwest through the evening and continue overnight.

It will be indy later, particularly near the coast, according to the Met Office, with a minimum temperature of 4°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, February 24) it will be dry for a time during the early morning, but the rain will return, turning heavy and persistent at times before clearing southeastwards later.

It will be windy, with gales along the coast, the Met Office said, with a maximum temperature of 12°C.

It will be breezy and cold on Tuesday (February 25) and Wednesday (February 26) with sunny spells and showers, heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, according to the Met Office.

It is expoected to be cloudy on Thursday (February 27) with more persistent rain in the south.