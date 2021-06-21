According to the Met Office, there will be outbreaks of rain throughout the day, occasionally heavy in East Sussex at first.

However, it says the rain will ease and become patchy in the afternoon, especially in the east.

The maximum temperature forecast is 15 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast for Monday, June 21

By tonight, it will still be cloudy and breezy – and any patchy light rain will slowly become confined to the west.