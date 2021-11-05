It has been a sunny but chilly start to the day, with slight frost in places.

According to the Met Office, the sunshine will gradually turn hazier as cloud increases from the northwest.

Although it will likely stay mainly dry during the afternoon, with any lingering sunshine 'at a premium'. The maximum temperature will be ten degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Tt will be a mainly dry and fairly cloudy evening, It will be frost-free but breezy with lows of seven degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday morning will be cloudy with patchy drizzle.

The Met Office predicts that brighter weather will develop during the morning and early afternoon. However, thickening cloud will bring patchy rain into the evening. There will be highs of 13 degrees Celsius.