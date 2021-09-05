Sun shining in Sussex today - but will it last?
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, September 5.
It will be a fine and largely dry day across Sussex, with light winds and plenty of sunshine.
It will feel warm or very warm with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.
There will also be plenty of evening sunshine until the end the day, remaining dry and mostly clear overnight. The minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees Celsius.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Monday will stay dry with lengthy sunny spells. Although the sunshine will be a little hazy at times, it will still feel very warm with only light winds.
A mini heatwave is then expected to arrive from Tuesday with temperatures climbing up to 27 degrees in some parts of the county. Read more here