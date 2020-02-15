Storm Dennis: Rolling weather updates as Sussex braced for torrential rain and strong wind

Sussex residents are bracing themselves for the second storm in the space of a week as Storm Dennis approaches.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain and yellow warning for wind for today (February 15) and tomorrow, hot on the heels of Storm Ciara.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring disruption countywide

It has warned more than 100mm of rain could fall on already saturated ground in some locations and winds could reach up to 60mph in exposed areas.

We have been told to expect travel disruption, flooding and damage to property.

But how are things looking for the next few hours?

As of 9am this morning, Sussex is looking rain-free and that is expected to stay the case until around 11.30am, when Dennis makes its arrival from the west.

Starting with Chichester and moving into Worthing and beyond, up to 0.5mm of rain per hour is expected to fall for most of the early afternoon.

Come 3pm, the deluge is forecast to ramp up, with up to 4mm of rain falling per hour across the county.

The wet weather will be joined by average wind speeds of around 30mph, with stronger gusts nearer to the coast.

We'll bring you ongoing weather updates as the weekend progresses, so keep an eye on this page.

For safety and travel advice, read this: Storm Dennis set to hit Sussex this weekend – here’s all you need to know

