Storm Barra: Yellow weather warning for Sussex
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sussex by the Met Office for today.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:38 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 8:44 am
Today (Tuesday, December 7) Sussex is expecting strong winds with the potential for travel disruption as Storm Barra passes over.
The winds are expected to affect much of the UK.
The yellow weather warning is in place from 9am–11.59pm.
Expect train delays as Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on all coastal lines to give train drivers more chance of spotting obstacles on the track.