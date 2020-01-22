Clouds covering the sky. Picture: Lisbeth Bathory Stark

See the unusual clouds that adorned the skies of Littlehampton in pictures

The unusual clouds dominated the skies of Sussex on Monday, generating speculation and interest to what they may be.

The unusual formation was believed to be a stratocumulus, a large, rounded masses of stratus that form groups, lines or waves. Herald readers snapped pictures and posted them under the Facebook post of this article

Rustington Beach. Picture: Lisa Chamberlain
Clouds over the beach. Picture: Trevor John Coffey
Clouds over the seafront. Picture: Emma White
Clouds over Manor Retail Park. Picture: Selena Fletcher
