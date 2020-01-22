See the unusual clouds that adorned the skies of Littlehampton in pictures

The unusual formation was believed to be a stratocumulus, a large, rounded masses of stratus that form groups, lines or waves. Herald readers snapped pictures and posted them under the Facebook post of this article
The unusual clouds dominated the skies of Sussex on Monday, generating speculation and interest to what they may be.
