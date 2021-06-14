Plenty of sunshine forecast for Sussex – but thunderstorms are on the way

But later this week, thunderstorms are expected to hit.

Today (Monday, June 14) will see temperatures reach 24C across the area.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Staying fine and dry this morning, with lengthy periods of sunshine.

Weather forecast

“Becoming a little more cloudy later, but still with sunny spells.”

Tuesday promises another dry and fine day, with lengthy sunny spells.

It will still be warm or very warm, but cooler than Monday, the Met Office said.

Temperatures will peak at around 22C.

Wednesday will be a dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine throughout and temperatures of around 23C.

However on Wednesday night, an area of heavy rain will move in from the south, bringing some thunder and lightning too.

The rain will turn patchier through Thursday, but will likely linger for much of the day, according to the BBC forecast.