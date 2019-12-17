Met Office issues three-day weather warning for Sussex in the run-up to Christmas

The Met Office has issued a three-day yellow weather warning for Sussex in the run-up to Christmas.

From the early hours of Thursday morning until just before midnight on Saturday, there is a warning for 'spells of heavy rain that are likely to lead to travel disruption'.

The Met Office said that 'fooding of a few homes and businesses is likely', bus and train services will likely be affected, with journey times increasing, and spray and flooding on the roads making journey times longer for drivers.

By Sunday, the weather is expected to clear, according to Met Office forecasts.

Traffic on the roads is expected to be heavy over the weekend, with many people travelling to friends and family before Christmas Day on Tuesday.

The chances of a white Christmas are also looking slim, with long odds being offered by bookmakers.