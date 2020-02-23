‘Dangerous sea conditions’ close off Sussex beach

The beaches at a Sussex resort have been closed today (Sunday, February 23).

In a tweet, Brighton & Hove City Council said the decision was made due to today’s bad weather.

The move comes as thousands of runners headed out earlier to participate in Brighton Half Marathon today.

The council said in its tweet: “We need to close Brighton and Hove beaches today due to dangerous sea conditions from the high spring tide and weather.

“Our seafront team are on hand but if you’re down for today’s half marathon, please keep away from the beach.”