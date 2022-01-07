Beds for rough sleepers as severe weather warning extended

First introduced on Wednesday (January 5) due to amber weather warnings from the MET office, the emergency protocol introduces a number of measures to keep residents safe throughout the harsh weather.

Anyone who is sleeping rough during this period will have access to a bed for the duration of the SWEP.

To access it, clients will need to attend the Stonepillow hub at Glenlogie, Bognor Regis, at 6pm on the night they wish to be offered a bed.

A severe weather warning in Arun has been extended

Arun District Council outreach teams have attempted to notify all rough sleepers to ensure they are aware of the offer. Rough sleepers in Littlehampton, who may struggle to get to Bognor Regis, are encouraged to visit Turning Tides by 11am each morning or to contact the Housing Options Team after 11am for help getting to Bognor Regis for the evening.