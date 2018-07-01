WEATHER: Heatwave to continue across Sussex over coming week

The heatwave gripping Sussex looks set to continue into the next week.

According to the Met Office, today (Sunday, July 1) will be dry and mainly sunny with very warm or hot temperatures away from windward coasts.

Sunshine is expected to become hazier in the west during the afternoon.

It may feel fresher in some places, especially on the coast. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30°C.

Tonight will be very warm evening with hazy sunshine, then mainly dry with variable cloud overnight, according to the Met Office.

It will feel humid with lighter winds inland with a minimum temperature of 15°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, July 2) is expected to be another dry and mainly sunny day with it feeling very warm inland but fresher near the coast.

According to the Met Office the maximum temperature will be 29°C.

The outlook for Tuesday (July 3) to Thursday (July 5) is expected to be mainly dry and sunny with some clouds.

It will be very warm but cooler near the coast with easterly breezes.

There is an increasing risk of thundery showers on Wednesday (July 4) and Thursday (July 5).