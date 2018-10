Parts of the county are expected to see intermittent rain today (Wednesday, October 17).

However, the Met Office said brighter and sunnier weather is expected later throughout the day.

Winds will be light and the maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C.

Tonight most areas will become dry overnight with cloud and slight rain clearing southwards, according to the Met Office.

There may be some mist and fog patches.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 6°C.