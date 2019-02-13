Wear a Woolly Hat Day for Turning Tides: All you need to know

Sunny spells are forecast for Friday, as the mild weather continues, but Worthing will still be full of people wearing woolly hats.

Businesses, individuals, schools and groups are supporting Turning Tides’ Wear a Woolly Hat Day on February 15, raising money to help homeless people in the area.

Wear a Woolly Hat Day at Worthing Town Hall

Accountants Kreston Reeves, Asda Ferring, The Globe Primary Academy in Lancing, St Margaret’s Primary School in Angmering and business networking group BNI Worthing are among those signed up already, plus Canine Conundrum UK will be taking part in a dog-friendly social beach walk for the cause.

Sophie Moore, community fundraiser, said: “This fun day is a great way to increase awareness of the cause and raise money for our projects.”

The charity is inviting people to wear a woolly hat, donate by texting WOOL22 £amount to 70070 and post a photo on social media.

Supporters can use the hashtags #WoollyHat2019 and #endinglocalhomelessness and link to Turning Tides, too.

Wear a Woolly Hat Day at Santander bank in Worthing

In past years, workplaces have held cake sales to raise funds and collected warm clothing or food to help support the projects.

If you are interested and wish to join their fundraising day and make a difference, email sophie.moore@turning-tides.org.uk and telephone 01903 680740.

Worthing dog lovers to host charity walk in support of Turning Tides

Paramedic drones could cut NHS waiting times, says Worthing designer

Sneak preview of the wonderful underwater world off the coast of Worthing and Littlehampton, ahead of website launch

Worthing Pedal Along the Prom: All you need to know for Guild Care’s 2019 event