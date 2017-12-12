Weald and Downland Museum CEO steps down

The CEO of the Weald and Downland Living Museum has left his post after nearly two years in the role, the museum confirmed today.

A museum spokesman said Martin Purslow joined the museum in May 2016, when its £6m Heritage Lottery Fund funded new visitor project, ‘The Gateway’, had just commenced construction stage.

This project has been transformational and coincided with the need for the museum to refresh its offer to visitors after a period of decline in numbers.

Paul Rigg, chairman of the museum trustees, said: “Martin has grasped all the challenges this presented with passion, creativity and energy.

“The result has been a major turnaround in visitor numbers and membership.

“We are grateful to Martin for his creative approach and wish him well in his future ventures.”

He said the Gateway project had involved completing the build to budget, refreshing and adding to the museum’s major events programme, and creating a new in-house business to run the cafeteria.