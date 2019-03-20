'We have helped save her life' - sea rescue at Worthing

RNLI and coastguard crews helped save a woman's life after pulling her from the sea near Worthing on Monday.

Shoreham RNLI has now released a statement on Monday's search and rescue operation, which saw police and coastguard services alerted to reports of a person going into the water at Worthing Pier at around 11.30pm.

Emergency services off the coast at Worthing 18-03-19

The crew immediately search around the pier and shoreline and the lifeboat was launched 15 minutes later.

See a video of the rescue operation here: Woman rescued from sea at Worthing

Shortly after returning to the pier, the inshore lifeboat crew found a woman in the water and pulled her into the boat.

Shoreham RNLI said the woman was 'extremely cold' and the the crew and coastguards gave her first aid before being handed over to the ambulance paramedics who took her to hospital.

The lifeboat volunteers then checked she was the only person in the water and stood down.



Shoreham lifeboat coxswain Steve Smith said: “The casualty was very lucky as she had been in the water for some time.

"It was a great multi-agency response from all the teams involved and we have helped save her life.”